Three More Nigerians Killed In South Africa, Death Toll Rises To 12

Three more Nigerians have been killed in separate incidents in South Africa, bringing the number of Nigerians allegedly killed in the country this year to 12, Naija News reports.

The latest deaths occurred on September 18, 20 and 21, according to Nigeria’s ambassador designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the details were brought to his attention by the Nigerian Consul-General in Johannesburg.

He said the Nigerian Consulate had also issued a formal statement on the three incidents.

According to Fani-Kayode, 112 Nigerians have now been killed in South Africa since 2022, including 32 allegedly killed by members of the South African security forces.

He further alleged that none of those responsible for the killings had been brought to justice or convicted.

Fani-Kayode condemned the latest deaths and called on South African authorities to investigate the incidents, prosecute those found responsible and take steps to protect Nigerians living in the country.

He also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Consulate Identifies Victims

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg confirmed the deaths and identified the victims as Kenechukwu Christopher Igwemmadu, Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde and Christian Hillary Nnaemeka.

In a statement signed by the Consul-General, Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the mission said the three incidents occurred in different parts of South Africa between September 18 and 21.

The Consulate said Igwemmadu allegedly jumped to his death on September 18 while trying to escape police harassment and brutality at Kenlin Court on Douglas Street, Central Business District, Bloemfontein.

Olatunde, a security guard, was reportedly shot at Spanata Bar and Grills Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, on September 20.

According to the Consulate, Olatunde had tried to stop a South African customer from leaving the club with a cup belonging to the establishment.

An argument reportedly followed, after which the customer allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Olatunde in the lower part of his body.

The Consulate said Olatunde suffered serious injuries and heavy blood loss.

The alleged shooter reportedly fled but later returned and threatened witnesses after discovering that his identity was known.

Olatunde was taken to Mamelodi Hospital but later died from his injuries. Doctors confirmed his death on September 21.

The third victim, Nnaemeka, reportedly died after an encounter with the Sizok’thola team led by South African politician and investigative content creator, Xolani Khumalo, in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, on September 21.

The Consulate alleged that Nnaemeka was assaulted and tortured during the operation.

According to the mission, members of the team arrested and beat him despite allegedly finding nothing incriminating on him.

The Consulate said Nnaemeka later attempted to escape by jumping over a fence but collapsed from injuries and exhaustion.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nigerian mission also recalled the February 9, 2026 death of another Nigerian, Emeka Clement Uzor.

It alleged that Uzor was shot dead by the same Xolani Khumalo reality television crew in Windsor East, Randburg.

The Consulate said no arrests had been made over Uzor’s death and noted that Khumalo was currently running for election as mayor of Ekurhuleni.

The mission described the latest incidents as ‘deeply troubling‘ and said they raised questions about the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

It called for thorough investigations and prosecution of anyone found responsible.

The Consulate also stressed that allegations should be handled through established legal processes and that suspects should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Naija News understands that the latest deaths came barely two weeks after Fani-Kayode raised concerns over the deaths of two other Nigerians in South Africa.

On September 11, he condemned the killing of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle, who was shot at his home in Johannesburg on September 4.

He also raised concern over the death of James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, who reportedly died on September 5 following an encounter with South African police.

Fani-Kayode said the two deaths had taken the number of Nigerians allegedly killed in South Africa in 2026 to eight at the time, including four he said were killed by South African police officers.

He warned that Nigeria’s ‘patience is wearing thin’ over the continued deaths and called on the South African government to protect Nigerians and bring perpetrators to justice.