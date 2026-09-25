RCCG: Pastor Adeboye Welcomes 105 Nigerians Repatriated From South Africa [Video]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has welcomed Nigerians recently repatriated from South Africa under the church’s humanitarian intervention.

Adeboye said 105 Nigerians had safely returned to the country, expressing gratitude to God for their safe journey home.

The RCCG leader stated this in a post on his official 𝕏 handle on Friday, Naija News reports.

“Welcome home beloved 105 citizens of Nigeria who have just safely arrived from South Africa,” he wrote.

The returnees are the first batch of at least 500 Nigerians expected to be brought back to Nigeria under the humanitarian programme.

The intervention followed an appeal by the Nigerian diplomatic mission in South Africa, with the RCCG providing funds for the air transportation of the returnees from Johannesburg to Lagos.

A total of 107 Nigerians had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday night.

Adeboye said the church would continue to pray for the returnees as the government completes the necessary processes for them to reunite with their families.

“We are grateful to God for helping us make your safe return possible. We shall continue to pray for you as the Government continues with what remains to ensure you reunite with your families. God bless you all,” he said.

The Chairman of the RCCG Task Force for the Reception of Nigerian Returnees from South Africa, Pastor Belemina Obunge, had earlier disclosed that Adeboye approved the funding for the air transportation on humanitarian grounds.

Obunge explained that the returnees were Nigerians already profiled and documented by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and the South African Home Affairs authorities.

He also stressed that the beneficiaries were not selected based on their membership of the RCCG.

According to him, Nigerians from different religious backgrounds were included in the programme.

“They are Muslims, Christians, all religions. And we are intentional in making sure that we have collaborated with the various government agencies,” Obunge said.

While the RCCG is funding the flight from Johannesburg to Lagos, government agencies are handling the reception and arrangements for the returnees to travel to their respective states.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were among those who received the Nigerians at the Lagos airport.

The returnees subsequently underwent profiling as part of the process.

They are expected to be transported to their respective state capitals after the profiling exercise.

See video clip below.

Obunge said the repatriation would be carried out in batches because of the documentation and clearance procedures involved in South Africa.

He also urged Nigerians who are still stranded in the country and require assistance to contact the Nigerian diplomatic mission for help with their documentation.