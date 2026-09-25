RCCG Reveals Why It Is Repatriating 500 Nigerians From South Africa

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has begun repatriating 500 Nigerians from South Africa.

Naija News reports that 100 Nigerians arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday night.

The returnees were the first batch of 500 Nigerians whose air transportation from Johannesburg to Lagos is being funded by the RCCG following an appeal from the Nigerian diplomatic mission in South Africa.

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, among other relevant agencies, received the returnees at the airport, after which they began profiling.

A NEMA official said the returnees would be transported to their respective state capitals after the profiling exercise had been completed.

Addressing journalists just before the arrival, the Chairman of the RCCG Task Force for the Reception of Nigerian Returnees from South Africa, Pastor Belemina Obunge, said the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, approved funding for the repatriation on humanitarian grounds.

Obunge said the returnees were Nigerians profiled and documented by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and the South African Home Affairs authorities.

He said, “Moved by compassion for Nigerians who were required to return home from South Africa, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, approved the funding of the air transportation of 500 Nigerians from Johannesburg to Lagos.

“This first batch marks the commencement of that humanitarian intervention, with additional batches expected to follow.”

Obunge said the returnees were not selected based on their RCCG membership, stressing that Nigerians of different faiths were included.

“They are Nigerians who, by reason of the situation we are all aware of, need to come back home.

“The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is working with Home Affairs there in South Africa, doing the profiling and documentation. Those that go through that process are being brought home.

“We have been given a list from them and definitely, it won’t be surprising if some are members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, but they are all unique, glorious Nigerians,” he said.

The cleric added, “They are Muslims, Christians, all religions. And we are intentional in making sure that we have collaborated with the various government agencies.”

Obunge explained that the church’s intervention covered the cost of air transportation from Johannesburg to Lagos, while government agencies would handle the reception and onward movement of the returnees.

“Permit me to remind us that RCCG’s intervention covers the funding of the returnees and their air transportation from Johannesburg to Lagos.

“The church task force is here to welcome them upon arrival. We shall be offering prayers, we shall be encouraging them, and we shall support their orderly handover to the appropriate government agencies.”

Obunge said the relevant government agencies were expected to coordinate the returnees’ reception, processing and movement to their respective destinations.

The RCCG chairman said the intervention followed an appeal from the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa.

“There was an appeal from South Africa, an appeal from the consulate.

“An appeal was made, and by the grace of God our father in the Lord had acted upon that appeal because it was an appeal by the people there, an appeal by the Nigerians that were also stranded in South Africa,” he said.

He said the RCCG expected at least 500 Nigerians to be repatriated, although the number could be slightly higher because children and infants were also among those being brought home.

“We are aware it may be slightly more than 500, maybe 10, 20 more than 500 because some infants are coming in, some children are coming in. But it’s 500 minimum, maybe 10, 20 more,” he said.