FG Reveals RCCG Huge Donation To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) donated a sum of $265,854 towards the evacuation of Nigerians facing xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the disclosure in a press release signed by spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi and posted on his Instagram handle.

The government expressed gratitude to the church for its generous donation and commended Pastor Enoch Adeboye for providing funds to purchase 500 one-way tickets for stranded Nigerians.

“The Ministry regards this donation as a significant demonstration of RCCG’s compassion, solidarity and genuine commitment to providing succour to distressed and stranded Nigerians who are faced with the scourges of Xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa,” the statement read.

The gesture, according to the Ministry, further demonstrates the impact that collaboration between faith-based organisations and public institutions can have in addressing social challenges and advancing the common good.

While thanking RCCG for its contribution, the Ministry welcomed impactful partnerships with private organisations, philanthropists, faith-based organisations, development partners, and other stakeholders whose contributions can positively impact Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Federal Government commenced the evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa on June 10, 2026, following a new wave of xenophobic attacks on Africans and other nationals in the country.

To date, a total of 1,640 Nigerian nationals have been brought back home, with the Federal Government fully sponsoring the return of 1,385 of them, while the remaining 255 were evacuated through philanthropic donations.

Currently, 202 Nigerians are awaiting final screening by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs before they can be evacuated back to Nigeria.