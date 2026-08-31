We Were Part Of Your Liberation – Shettima Sends Warning To South Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that Nigeria will no longer tolerate any dehumanisation of Nigerian citizens by any government.

Naija News reports that Shettima gave the warning while addressing journalists on Monday shortly before he departed Luanda, the Angolan capital, for Nigeria after the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The vice president was reacting to the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, insisting that the country will not condone mistreatment of its citizens.

“Those whose palm kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits should learn to be humble. We were part of the struggle for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in southern Africa, and we feel personally pained that our people have been picked up for humiliation,” the Vice-President said.

He added: “The government and people of Nigeria will no longer countenance a situation whereby our people are dehumanised and put into very, very unacceptable situations.

“But we believe in having very robust conversations with our South African brothers. We don’t want to overheat the polity, but once in a while you have to make it very clear, vehemently clear, that certain situations are unacceptable, and we’ll work things out.”

VP Shettima, while condemning the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, urged South African authorities to protect lives and uphold human dignity in the enforcement of the country’s immigration policies.