Tinubu Takes South Africa Xenophobia Crisis To African Union

President Bola Tinubu has called on African leaders to take urgent steps to address the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

Tinubu said the attacks posed a threat to the unity, solidarity and peaceful coexistence of African countries, urging the African Union (AU) to take the matter seriously.

The President made the call on Sunday at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Luanda, Angola, Naija News reports.

He was represented at the continental meeting by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian President, Shettima conveyed Nigeria’s concern over repeated attacks against Africans and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Tinubu acknowledged South Africa’s right to enforce its immigration laws, as well as the country’s contributions to the African continent.

However, he maintained that such rights should not be used to justify attacks capable of undermining relations among African countries.

“Nigeria wishes to express its concern over the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

“While recognizing South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and acknowledging its contributions to the continent, Nigeria stresses that such attacks undermine African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence, and require urgent collective attention,” he said.

Tinubu consequently called on the AU to include the matter in the agenda of its 40th Ordinary Session scheduled to be held in January 2027.

“It is on this note that Nigeria calls on this august Assembly to place the matter on the agenda of the upcoming 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled for January 2027, for consideration and appropriate action,” he added.

The Nigerian leader also called for stronger continental efforts to tackle xenophobia and Afrophobia.

According to him, African countries must rely on dialogue, preventive diplomacy and collective action to protect the unity of the continent.

Tinubu’s position formed part of Nigeria’s wider intervention on peace and security during the AU meeting.

On the broader security challenges facing Africa, Nigeria supported the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan as a framework for improving conflict prevention across the continent.

Tinubu argued that preventing conflicts was more effective and sustainable than waiting until violence breaks out before responding.

“For Nigeria, conflict prevention remains more cost-effective and sustainable than conflict management,” the President said.

He expressed concern over what he described as fragmented peace initiatives and increasing foreign involvement in African conflicts.

According to him, the growing presence of foreign military forces, mercenaries and private defence contractors could weaken the AU’s conflict prevention structures and undermine the principle of African ownership.

The President also called on countries that manufacture and export arms to strengthen cooperation with African nations.

He urged such countries to ensure that weapons and ammunition produced within their territories do not find their way into the hands of terrorists and other non-state armed groups.

Tinubu maintained that the AU already has mechanisms capable of preventing and resolving conflicts, but said a lack of trust among member states and poor implementation had continued to limit their effectiveness.

“The growing reliance on external actors risks weakening African institutions and the principle of African ownership,” he warned.

He therefore urged African countries to renew their commitment to taking collective responsibility for peace and security on the continent.

Nigeria also backed calls for sustainable and predictable financing for AU peace operations.

The President supported the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719, which is expected to strengthen the AU’s capacity to respond to conflicts and crises.

Tinubu urged African leaders to prioritize home-grown solutions, stronger cooperation and shared responsibility in tackling the security challenges confronting the continent.

“Let us therefore renew our collective commitment to solidarity, cooperation, and shared responsibility as we build the Africa we want,” the President said.