Fresh Batch Of Nigerians To Return From South Africa On Wednesday

The federal government has confirmed that another set of 65 Nigerians would return to the country from South Africa on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday on its 𝕏 account.

The statement noted that the returnees will depart Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday at 3.30 pm local time via South African Airways, and arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 8.45pm the same day.

The Ministry noted that the trip is sponsored by private individuals, Naija News reports.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that another set of 65 Nigerian nationals sponsored by private individuals will depart the Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday 26 August 2026 at 3.30pm local time via South African Airways.

“The expected time of arrival of the returnees at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is 8.45pm in the evening same day,” the statement read.

The move may not be unconnected with the recent renewed concerns over sporadic attacks on African migrants in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape in South Africa.

The targeted violence, often driven by local complaints over job competition and crime, has previously led to the looting of foreign-owned shops, physical assaults, and forced displacements.

In response to the tension, the federal government of Nigeria has facilitated the repatriation of over 1,400 Nigerians who felt unsafe or stranded in South Africa.