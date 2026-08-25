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VIDEO: Security Intervenes As Crowd Assaults Chidimma Adetshina Outside South African Court

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Chidimma Adetshina and her lawyer
Chidimma Adetshina and one of her lawyers approaching the court

Security had to intervene after Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, was allegedly assaulted by a crowd outside the Cape Town Regional Court in South Africa.

Adetshina was at the court on Monday for the continuation of proceedings over a deportation case filed by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs.

The South Africa Department of Home Affairs alleges that Chidimma Adetshina does not have valid immigration status in the country.

According to a trending video, the beauty queen can be seen being shoved and harassed as she left the court, while members of the crowd chanted at her before security personnel intervened.

Adetshina maintains that she was born in South Africa and is challenging the deportation attempt through the courts.

Vide credit: Instagram|African.folder

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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