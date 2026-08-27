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Xenophobic Attacks: Additional 67 Nigerians Land In Lagos From South Africa

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Government officials receiving Nigerian returnees from South Africa
Government officials receiving Nigerian returnees from South Africa

Key Takeaways

  • Sixty-seven Nigerians returned from South Africa and landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday about 8:45 p.m. on South African Airways.
  • NEMA South-West Coordinator, Alex Oturu, said Nigerians supported the returnees with flight tickets and other help as xenophobic attacks forced them to leave South Africa.
  • The latest arrivals followed another 83 repatriated less than one week earlier, taking recent returnees to at least 150 as anti-foreigner violence persists.

Sixty-seven Nigerians have returned home from South Africa amid renewed concerns over attacks and hostility against foreign nationals in the country.

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday at about 8:45pm aboard a South African Airways flight.

They were received by officials from the National Emergency Management Agency and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking on the development, the South-West Coordinator of NEMA, Alex Oturu, said the return was made possible through the support of Nigerians who helped the affected citizens with flight tickets and other forms of assistance.

He explained that the latest group was returning to Nigeria because of the xenophobic challenges confronting foreigners in South Africa.

The development comes less than a week after another 83 Nigerians were repatriated from the country.

South Africa has remained a major destination for migrants from different parts of Africa. However, the country has also experienced repeated outbreaks of anti-foreigner violence over the years.

Tensions have intensified in recent months following demands by some vigilante groups that undocumented foreigners should leave the country.

Reports indicate that more than 176,000 people have left South Africa in recent weeks, based on figures from African countries that have repatriated their citizens.

At least four migrants have reportedly been killed in the violence, according to South African police, although some foreign governments have claimed that the actual death toll could be higher.

The recurring attacks have continued to generate concerns across Africa, with Ghana calling for the African Union to debate the issue of anti-migrant violence at its next summit.

Nigeria has also been pushing for the matter to be discussed at the continental level, particularly because of the repeated attacks on Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa.

The two countries have previously had diplomatic disagreements over the treatment of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

The arrival of the latest 67 returnees brings to at least 150 the number of Nigerians who have returned from South Africa in the two recent batches, Naija News understands.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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