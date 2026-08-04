Adeboye: RCCG Founder’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Late Father, Akindayomi’s Legacy

A daughter of the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Titilayo Adewale, has denied a viral statement attributed to her, in which she was alleged to have criticised the church leadership for sidelining the legacy of her late father, Pa Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi.

Adewale, in a statement shared on her Facebook page on Monday, described the viral report as false, saying she did not make the comments attributed to her either directly or indirectly.

She said the statement was allegedly linked to claims that some senior pastors in the RCCG were unaware that her father founded the church and that she had called on the leadership to do more to preserve his legacy.

Adewale said she had become aware of the statement being circulated and decided to set the record straight.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to me regarding The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the legacy of my father.

“I want to clarify that the statement attributed to me is not from me, either implicitly or explicitly,” she said.

She explained that her late father was not interested in earthly recognition and would not have been concerned about whether his name or image was displayed on church buildings or other institutions.

“For the record, Baba’s image or no image on any edifice on earth is nothing compared to making Heaven with his full face being recognised,” she said.

‘My Father’s Legacy Is People’

According to Adewale, the greatest legacy her father left behind was the people he influenced and built during his lifetime, rather than physical structures or institutions.

“Regarding legacy, the most significant legacy is not buildings or institutions but individuals. My father consistently believed in building people rather than merely constructing buildings,” she stated.

She said her father had lived a simple life and was reluctant to acquire personal property or wealth.

Adewale recalled that it was difficult to convince him to own a personal residence because he did not consider material possessions important.

“He never believed in acquiring wealth or earthly possessions. It was a challenge to convince my father to own a building because he was not convinced of its value.

“If he was unwilling to own a personal residence, how could he or any child be bothered if his name is not associated with buildings or institutions? It doesn’t add up,” she said.

The RCCG founder’s daughter further argued that the reports being circulated were not about her, her late father or the church’s leadership.

Rather, she said, the reports were intended to create unnecessary controversy and division among members of the church.

“In my opinion, this news and similar ones are not about me, my father or even the leadership of the RCCG. Instead, they are intended to create unnecessary arguments and discord.

“Their purpose is to divert attention from the divine work being carried out and sow discord among us,” she said.

Adewale urged those responsible for spreading what she described as false narratives to stop, warning against the continued circulation of misinformation.

Adewale also expressed her support for the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and prayed for God’s wisdom and strength for him, his family and the leadership of the church.

“I pray for continued support and strength for Pastor E.A. Adeboye and his family. I pray that God will enhance the wisdom of the leadership of the RCCG.

“Wishing the RCCG family worldwide a successful convention. Shalom!” she said.

Adewale urged members of the church and the public not to be distracted by what she described as false reports, stressing the need for unity and focus on the work of the church.