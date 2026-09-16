Ten Countries Where Nigerians Can Get Long-Validity, Multiple-Entry Visas

For Nigerians who travel frequently for business, tourism, family visits or other short-term purposes, a long-validity multiple-entry visa can make international travel more convenient.

A visa valid for several years means the traveller may be able to make repeated trips without applying for a new visa before every journey. However, it does not mean the holder can stay in the country for the entire validity period.

For example, a 10-year visa may allow multiple entries over 10 years, while immigration officials can still limit the length of each stay.

For Nigerian passport holders, access to such visas varies from country to country. Some countries allow Nigerians to apply for long-term multiple-entry visas, while others reserve 10-year visas for nationals of selected countries.

Here are 10 countries Nigerians should know about when considering long-validity visas.

1. United Kingdom

Nigerians can apply for the UK’s Long-term Standard Visitor visa, which is available for two, five or 10 years.

A 10-year UK visitor visa allows multiple visits during its validity. However, visitors are generally allowed to stay for up to six months on each visit.

Applicants must show that they genuinely need to visit the UK regularly and meet the requirements for a Standard Visitor visa.

2. Canada

Nigerians can apply for Canada’s multiple-entry visitor visa, which can be valid for up to 10 years.

The Canadian government determines the actual validity granted to each applicant, meaning a 10-year visa is not guaranteed.

Most visitors can stay in Canada for up to six months per visit, although a border officer can authorise a different period.

3. Mexico

Nigerians can potentially obtain Mexico’s long-term visitor visa, which can be valid for up to 10 years.

The visa allows multiple entries, with each visit generally permitting a stay of up to 180 days.

Applicants must meet the relevant requirements, which can include demonstrating financial solvency or a history of frequent international travel.

4. Brazil

Brazil can issue visitor visas with validity of up to 10 years where reciprocal arrangements apply.

For Nigerians, the applicable visa validity depends on the arrangements between Brazil and Nigeria.

Nigerian travellers should therefore confirm the current validity available to them with the Brazilian embassy or consulate before applying.

5. United States

The US is often associated with 10-year B1/B2 visitor visas, but Nigerian travellers currently do not receive that validity.

Under the current US visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, B1, B2 and combined B1/B2 visas are listed as single-entry visas valid for three months.

The 10-year US visitor visa remains available to nationals of some other countries, depending on their nationality and the applicable reciprocity arrangements.

6. China

China offers long-validity multiple-entry visas to nationals of certain countries under reciprocal arrangements.

However, the 10-year arrangements do not apply automatically to Nigerian passport holders.

Nigerians should check the current visa arrangement applicable to Nigerian citizens before assuming that a 10-year Chinese visa is available.

7. Japan

Japan issues 10-year multiple-entry visas to nationals of selected countries and applicants who meet specific conditions.

The programme includes certain business travellers and other eligible applicants from particular countries.

For Nigerians, the availability of a 10-year Japanese visa depends on the applicant’s nationality category and the specific visa programme in force at the time of application.

8. South Africa

South Africa has introduced long-term multiple-entry visas for certain categories of business people and academics from African countries and other eligible groups.

The country’s immigration concessions have included 10-year multiple-entry visas for qualifying business executives from BRICS countries.

Nigerian business travellers who fall within an eligible category may therefore have access to a long-validity visa, subject to the applicable requirements.

9. Australia

Australia offers a Frequent Traveller stream under its Visitor visa programme, which can provide visas valid for up to 10 years.

However, the stream is currently restricted to nationals of selected countries. Nigerian passport holders are not included among the nationalities listed for this particular 10-year stream.

Nigerians therefore cannot assume that they qualify simply because Australia offers a 10-year visitor visa.

10. India

India has a 10-year tourist and business visa arrangement for nationals of selected countries, including the United States, Canada and Japan.

The arrangement does not automatically extend to all foreign nationals.

Nigerians should therefore confirm the visa duration and category available to Nigerian passport holders before making an application.