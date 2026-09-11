Nigerian Bishop Killed In South Africa

Bishop Taiwo Michael Fakunle has been killed in Kensington, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Nigerian community in South Africa has called for a full investigation following the sad development, Naija News reports.

According to the Nigerian Citizens Association, South Africa (NICASA) National President, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, the cleric, who hailed from Ekiti State, was attacked at his residence.

Onyekwelu disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that two unidentified persons gained access to Fakunle’s home and opened fire on him several times.

He said the suspects reportedly fired more than seven bullets at the cleric before fleeing the scene.

NICASA has since informed the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg about the incident, while a murder case has been opened at Jeppe Police Station, Naija News reports.

The association urged the South African Police Service and Nigerian diplomatic authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that those behind the killing are brought to justice.

“According to the information available to NICASA, two suspects gained access to his residence and opened fire on him, reportedly discharging more than seven bullets.

“This was not merely an ordinary loss of life; it was a horrific and senseless act of violence that has robbed a family of a loved one and the Nigerian community of another precious life,” Onyekwelu said.