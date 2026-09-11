Xenophobia: Senate, Reps Suspend South Africa Visits Until Further Notice

The National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa and announced a boycott of legislative activities organised or hosted by the country over continuing reports of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals.

The decision followed consultations between the Senate and House of Representatives leadership, according to a statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, on Friday.

The National Assembly leadership said it was deeply concerned by reports of violence, intimidation, destruction of property and other forms of hostility targeting Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa.

It expressed particular concern over reports that Nigerians had been killed, injured, displaced or forced to abandon their businesses, investments, homes and other properties as a result of recurring attacks.

According to the statement, the decision was taken against the backdrop of repeated reports of xenophobic incidents despite appeals by the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to the South African authorities to strengthen the protection of Nigerians and other foreign nationals and bring perpetrators to justice.

Naija News understands that the suspension of official visits and boycott of South African-hosted legislative engagements will remain in force until further notice.

“In view of these developments and following consultations between the Leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the National Assembly has resolved to suspend all official visits to the Republic of South Africa and to boycott South African-hosted or South African-organised legislative activities and engagements until further notice,” the statement said.

The suspension applies to official visits by lawmakers, National Assembly committees, officials and staff.

It also covers participation in conferences, seminars, workshops, parliamentary meetings, legislative exchanges and other programmes organised or hosted by South African legislative authorities.

The boycott extends to both physical and virtual participation in legislative programmes hosted or organised by South African authorities.

Following the decision, the leadership directed Ogunlana to communicate the resolution to senators, members of the House of Representatives, committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff for strict compliance.

The National Assembly stressed that its decision was not intended to undermine the longstanding historical, diplomatic and people-to-people relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Rather, the lawmakers described the measure as “a strong expression of concern over the safety, dignity and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa.”

The federal lawmakers called on the South African government to take urgent and concrete measures to protect Nigerians and other African nationals residing in the country and prevent further xenophobic attacks.

They also urged the South African authorities to thoroughly investigate reported incidents, arrest suspected perpetrators and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The National Assembly leadership further called on the leadership of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to take note of the decision and consider adopting similar measures in response to the reported attacks.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens abroad and said it would continue to monitor developments concerning the safety and welfare of Nigerians in South Africa.

The National Assembly leadership, however, added that it may review the decision depending on developments and circumstances surrounding the safety and welfare of Nigerians in South Africa.