Eleven Countries Nigerians Can Visit With Visa On Arrival

Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in several countries in 2026, allowing eligible travellers to complete the visa process at an airport, border crossing or other approved point of entry.

A visa on arrival means travellers do not need to secure a traditional visa from an embassy before departure. However, requirements vary by destination, and some countries may require online registration, pre-authorisation or additional documents before travellers board their flights.

Current passport information lists the following countries among destinations offering visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian citizens:

1. Burundi: Nigerian travellers can obtain a visa on arrival for stays of up to 30 days.

2. Cambodia: Cambodia offers Nigerian passport holders a visa on arrival, while travellers can also apply for an electronic visa. Visitors should confirm the permitted stay and approved entry points before travelling.

3. Comoros: Nigerian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival in Comoros, with current information listing stays of up to 45 days.

4. Djibouti: Nigerian passport holders can use the visa-on-arrival route, with current passport information listing stays of up to 90 days. Djibouti also provides an eVisa option.

5. Iran: Nigerian citizens are listed among travellers who can access Iran through a visa-on-arrival arrangement, although applicants should confirm the latest eligibility requirements before travelling.

6. Lebanon: Nigerians can obtain a visa on arrival in Lebanon, although additional conditions may apply. Travellers may need documents such as a return ticket, accommodation details and proof of sufficient funds.

7. Madagascar: Nigerian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in Madagascar, with current information listing stays of up to 90 days. The country also offers an eVisa option.

8. Maldives: Nigerian citizens can obtain a 30-day visa on arrival in the Maldives. Travellers must still satisfy the country’s entry requirements and provide the necessary travel documents and evidence of sufficient funds.

9. Mauritius: Nigerian travellers can obtain a visa on arrival in Mauritius for stays of up to 14 days, according to current passport information.

10. Mozambique: Mozambique offers Nigerian passport holders a visa on arrival, with current information listing a stay of up to 30 days.

11. Timor-Leste: Nigerian citizens can also obtain a visa on arrival in Timor-Leste, subject to the country’s prevailing entry requirements.