Full List: UK Updates Immigration Rules, Names Nations Requiring Visas

The United Kingdom (UK) has updated its immigration rules by revising the list of countries and territories whose citizens are required to obtain visas before entering or transiting through the country.

The revised guidance, released on July 10, 2026, affects travellers from countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Under the updated rules, nationals of the listed countries and territories must obtain a valid UK visa before travelling to the United Kingdom or passing through the country in transit.

According to the updated guidance, travellers covered by the revised list will not be permitted to enter or transit through the UK without first securing the appropriate visa in line with British immigration regulations.

The updated requirements apply to both visitors intending to enter the UK and certain passengers transiting through British airports, depending on the nature of their journey and applicable immigration exemptions.

The UK authorities advised intending travellers to verify their visa status before making travel arrangements to avoid disruptions or denial of boarding.

The latest revision affects nationals from countries and territories spanning multiple regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Below are the list of countries affected:

1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Angola

5. Bangladesh

6. Belarus

7. Botswana

8. Burundi

9. Cameroon

10. China (People’s Republic of)

11. Colombia

12. Congo

13. Democratic Republic of Congo

14. Cyprus (northern part of)

15. Dominica

16. Egypt

17. El Salvador

18. Eritrea

19. Eswatini (Swaziland)

20. Ethiopia

21. Gambia

22. Georgia

23. Ghana

24. Guinea

25. Guinea-Bissau

26. Honduras

27. India

28. Iran

29. Iraq

30. Ivory Coast

31. Jamaica

32. Jordan

33. Kenya

34. Kosovo

35. Lebanon

36. Lesotho

37. Liberia

38. Libya

39. Malawi

40. Moldova

41. Mongolia

42. Myanmar (Burma)

43. Namibia

44. Nauru

45. Nepal

46. Nicaragua

47. Nigeria

48. North Macedonia

49. Pakistan

50. Palestine

51. Russia

52. Rwanda

53. Senegal

54. Serbia

55. Sierra Leone

56. Somalia

57. South Africa

58. South Sudan

59. Sri Lanka

60. St Lucia

61. Sudan

62. Syria

63. Tanzania

64. Timor-Leste

65. Trinidad and Tobago

66. Turkey

67. Uganda

68. Venezuela (non-biometric passport holders)

69. Vanuatu

70. Vietnam

71. Yemen

72. Zimbabwe