Full List: UK Updates Immigration Rules, Names Nations Requiring Visas
The United Kingdom (UK) has updated its immigration rules by revising the list of countries and territories whose citizens are required to obtain visas before entering or transiting through the country.
The revised guidance, released on July 10, 2026, affects travellers from countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Under the updated rules, nationals of the listed countries and territories must obtain a valid UK visa before travelling to the United Kingdom or passing through the country in transit.
According to the updated guidance, travellers covered by the revised list will not be permitted to enter or transit through the UK without first securing the appropriate visa in line with British immigration regulations.
The updated requirements apply to both visitors intending to enter the UK and certain passengers transiting through British airports, depending on the nature of their journey and applicable immigration exemptions.
The UK authorities advised intending travellers to verify their visa status before making travel arrangements to avoid disruptions or denial of boarding.
The latest revision affects nationals from countries and territories spanning multiple regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Below are the list of countries affected:
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Angola
5. Bangladesh
6. Belarus
7. Botswana
8. Burundi
9. Cameroon
10. China (People’s Republic of)
11. Colombia
12. Congo
13. Democratic Republic of Congo
14. Cyprus (northern part of)
15. Dominica
16. Egypt
17. El Salvador
18. Eritrea
19. Eswatini (Swaziland)
20. Ethiopia
21. Gambia
22. Georgia
23. Ghana
24. Guinea
25. Guinea-Bissau
26. Honduras
27. India
28. Iran
29. Iraq
30. Ivory Coast
31. Jamaica
32. Jordan
33. Kenya
34. Kosovo
35. Lebanon
36. Lesotho
37. Liberia
38. Libya
39. Malawi
40. Moldova
41. Mongolia
42. Myanmar (Burma)
43. Namibia
44. Nauru
45. Nepal
46. Nicaragua
47. Nigeria
48. North Macedonia
49. Pakistan
50. Palestine
51. Russia
52. Rwanda
53. Senegal
54. Serbia
55. Sierra Leone
56. Somalia
57. South Africa
58. South Sudan
59. Sri Lanka
60. St Lucia
61. Sudan
62. Syria
63. Tanzania
64. Timor-Leste
65. Trinidad and Tobago
66. Turkey
67. Uganda
68. Venezuela (non-biometric passport holders)
69. Vanuatu
70. Vietnam
71. Yemen
72. Zimbabwe