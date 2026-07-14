UK Slaps New Entry Rule On Nigeria, 32 African Countries

The United Kingdom has directed that Nigeria and 32 other African countries must obtain entry clearance before travelling to or transiting through the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that the UK announced the development in an immigration guidance issued by the UK Home Office.

The revised guidance requires travellers to confirm they meet the UK’s visa requirements before booking flights, as those without the appropriate documentation could face delays, travel disruption or be refused boarding by airlines.

Under the updated rules, nationals of more than 100 countries and territories are still required to obtain a visa before entering the UK for visits of up to six months, unless they qualify for a specific exemption. The requirement also applies to some passengers transiting through British airports.

The Home Office also stated that stateless individuals and travellers using documents other than officially recognised national passports or identity cards must obtain entry clearance before travelling.

Officials said the updated guidance is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen border management and ensure compliance with immigration laws.

The African countries whose citizens remain subject to the UK’s visa requirement are Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.