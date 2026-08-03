US Visa Bond: Nigeria, 49 Other Countries Face Up To $15,000 Payment [See List]

The United States (US) has continued its visa bond programme, with Nigerian applicants among nationals of 50 countries who may be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $15,000 before being issued certain categories of US visas.

Naija News reports that the programme applies to eligible applicants seeking B1/B2 business and tourist visas.

The US Department of State said a consular officer may require an applicant who is otherwise eligible for a visa to provide a bond before the visa is issued.

According to the department, the amount may be set at $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on the circumstances of the applicant and the decision of the consular officer.

The US government said the visa bond policy is designed to encourage compliance with immigration rules, particularly by ensuring that visitors leave the country before the end of their authorised stay.

Nigeria is among the 50 countries whose nationals are subject to the visa bond requirement, Naija News understands.

Algeria (January 21, 2026) Angola (January 21, 2026) Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026) Bangladesh (January 21, 2026) Benin (January 21, 2026) Bhutan (January 1, 2026) Botswana (January 1, 2026) Burundi (January 21, 2026) Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026) Cambodia (April 2, 2026) Central African Republic (January 1, 2026) Cote D’Ivoire (January 21, 2026) Cuba (January 21, 2026) Djibouti (January 21, 2026) Dominica (January 21, 2026) Ethiopia (April 2, 2026) Fiji (January 21, 2026) Gabon (January 21, 2026) The Gambia (October 11, 2025) Georgia (April 2, 2026) Grenada (April 2, 2026) Guinea (January 1, 2026) Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026) Kyrgyz Republic (January 21, 2026) Lesotho (April 2, 2026) Malawi (August 20, 2025) Mauritania (October 23, 2025) Mauritius (April 2, 2026) Mongolia (April 2, 2026) Mozambique (April 2, 2026) Namibia (January 1, 2026) Nepal (January 21, 2026) Nicaragua (April 2, 2026) Nigeria (January 21, 2026) Papua New Guinea (April 2, 2026) Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025) Senegal (January 21, 2026) Seychelles (April 2, 2026) Tajikistan (January 21, 2026) Tanzania (October 23, 2025) Togo (January 21, 2026) Tonga (January 21, 2026) Tunisia (April 2, 2026) Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026) Tuvalu (January 21, 2026) Uganda (January 21, 2026) Vanuatu (January 21, 2026) Venezuela (January 21, 2026) Zambia (August 20, 2025) Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

The requirement applies to eligible applicants regardless of where they submit their visa applications.

However, being asked to pay the bond does not automatically mean that a visa will be granted.

The US State Department warned applicants not to submit the required form or make any payment unless they are specifically directed to do so by a consular officer.

Applicants who are selected for the programme must complete the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I-352 and follow the official instructions for payment.

The bond may be paid by the applicant or by a third party, including a relative, friend or business associate.

The State Department said applicants would receive a direct payment link to the US government’s official Pay.gov platform and warned against making payments through unofficial websites.

The department also cautioned that the US government would not be responsible for money paid outside its approved payment systems.

Bond Does Not Guarantee Visa

The department stressed that paying the bond does not guarantee that an applicant will be issued a visa.

Applicants must still meet all other requirements for the visa category for which they are applying.

The visa bond requirement is also separate from other US immigration measures, including visa suspensions and restrictions affecting nationals of certain countries.

The bond may be cancelled and refunded when the traveller complies with the conditions attached to it. This may happen if the traveller leaves the United States on or before the date authorised by immigration officials.

The bond may also be cancelled if the visa holder does not travel to the US before the visa expires or if the traveller is denied admission at a US port of entry.

Meanwhile, the bond can be forfeited if the traveller violates the conditions attached to the visa bond.

This may include remaining in the United States beyond the authorised period or failing to leave the country after the approved stay expires.

Other violations of the terms of the bond may also result in the money being forfeited.

Restricted Entry Points

Travellers who are subject to the visa bond requirement must comply with the specific travel conditions attached to the programme.

The State Department’s current guidance says applicants selected for the bond programme must follow the designated entry and departure arrangements provided by US authorities.

The policy is based on US immigration law and takes into account factors including visa overstay rates and other considerations used by the US government in determining which nationalities are subject to the bond requirement.

The US government said the visa bond system is intended to strengthen compliance with immigration laws while allowing eligible visitors to travel to the country for business or tourism.

Nigerians seeking US B1/B2 visas are therefore advised to check the latest requirements from the US Department of State and to wait for official instructions from a consular officer before making any payment.