Abdul El-Sayed Defeats Republican Rival, Becomes First Muslim US Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim to be elected to the United States Senate, a development that has opened a new chapter in American politics.

Naija News reports that the 42-year-old defeated former Republican Representative Mike Rogers in Michigan’s midterm election.

His victory means he will occupy the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters when the new Congress begins in January.

According to Anadolu Agency, El-Sayed’s emergence is a major breakthrough for Muslim representation in American politics, as no Muslim American had previously been elected into the country’s upper legislative chamber.

His victory followed a competitive Democratic primary in August, where he defeated Representative Haley Stevens to secure his party’s ticket for the general election.

During the campaign, El-Sayed received support from prominent progressive politicians, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib.

He built his campaign around issues affecting ordinary Americans, promising to expand access to healthcare through Medicare for All, reduce housing costs and create better economic opportunities for working families.

The Democrat also promised to tackle the influence of wealthy individuals and major donors in American politics.

However, his position on Israel and the war in Gaza became one of the major talking points during the election.

El-Sayed criticised American military support for Israel, described its military operations in Gaza as genocide and called for an end to unconditional US military assistance to the country.

His position reportedly created divisions within the Democratic Party, particularly after Stevens, whom he defeated in the party’s primary, announced her support for Rogers two days before the general election.

Stevens said her decision was influenced by concerns over El-Sayed’s campaign statements and political associations.

Her endorsement of the Republican candidate, however, attracted criticism from some Democrats who believed she should have supported her party’s flagbearer.

El-Sayed rejected allegations linking him to extremism, insisting that such attacks were aimed at distracting voters from important issues, including the economy and the rising cost of living.

El-Sayed Background

Naija News understands that El-Sayed was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents.

He studied medicine and public health, graduating from the University of Michigan in 2007.

He later obtained a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford in 2011 as a Rhodes Scholar before earning his medical degree from Columbia University in 2014.

In 2015, he was appointed Director of the Detroit Health Department, where he supervised efforts to rebuild the city’s public health services following its financial crisis.

He held the position until 2017 before turning his attention to electoral politics.

In 2018, El-Sayed contested the Michigan governorship but lost the Democratic primary to Gretchen Whitmer, who later won the governorship.

Between 2023 and 2025, he served as Director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

His election marks a major development for Muslim Americans seeking greater representation in the country’s political leadership.

Although Muslims have previously served in the US House of Representatives, none had been elected into the Senate before El-Sayed’s victory.

Keith Ellison made history in 2006 as the first Muslim elected to the US Congress.

In 2018, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar also became the first Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives.