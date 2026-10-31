US Congressman Moves To Ban Nigerian Government From Hiring Lobbyists In America

A United States Congressman, Barry Moore, has introduced a new bill seeking to ban compensated lobbying on behalf of the Nigerian government in America.

Naija News reports that the bill, H.R. 10939, was introduced by Moore to stop the Nigerian government from hiring lobbyists in the US for as long as Nigeria remains designated as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The development comes amid growing concerns in the US Congress over alleged Christian genocide and persecution in Nigeria.

According to the bill, any lobbying firm that collects money to lobby for Nigeria while the country remains on the CPC list will be sanctioned.

The lawmaker claimed that the Nigerian government has spent millions of dollars hiring lobbyists in Washington to whitewash the killings of Christians in Nigeria, while doing nothing to stop the attacks.

“For too long, the Nigerian government has paid high-priced lobbyists in Washington to cover up the persecution of Christians while doing little to stop it. This bill will end that,” Moore said.

“If passed, the bill will make it illegal for any person or firm in the US to receive payment to lobby on behalf of the Nigerian government until the Country of Particular Concern designation is lifted,” Moore said.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative action.