Iran Lists Conditions For Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Resuming US Talks

Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States agrees to its conditions.

The offer comes amid fresh diplomatic efforts by several countries to prevent the war from starting again after months of fighting.

This is as President Donald Trump warned that Tehran could face another military attack.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said on Monday, November 2, that the proposal showed Tehran’s willingness to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

He explained that Iran was ready to restore security in the strategic waterway and return to negotiations if Washington accepted its demands.

“The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran’s good-faith approach,” Baqaei told reporters.

“We have stated that, if Iran’s demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period.”

Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the war began in February, disrupting the movement of oil and gas and pushing energy prices higher.

The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with about one-fifth of global oil consumption passing through it.

Baqaei said both countries were exchanging messages through mediators, but stressed that progress depended on the United States accepting Iran’s conditions.

Iran had proposed a seven-day plan in September to reopen the strait. Its demands included an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of oil sanctions and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports.

“Only then can we discuss the subsequent stages,” Baqaei said.

Trump Threatens Iran With Fresh Attack

While Iran was making its offer, Trump maintained a tough position against Tehran during a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of the US midterm elections.

The American President warned that Iran could face a major military response if the conflict continued.

“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can… But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” Trump told supporters.

The rising cost of fuel and consumer goods has become a major issue ahead of the US midterm elections, with the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz adding to concerns over energy prices.

Trump’s latest warning came after he said on Saturday that he still had to deal with one or two targets in Iran, including Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, which is suspected of being a nuclear site. Tehran has denied that the location is a nuclear facility.

Iran has warned that it would respond strongly to any fresh military action by the US or Israel.

“Any act of aggression against Iran, any military attack against Iran, by whatever means, will be met with a powerful, immediate and comprehensive response from us,” Baqaei said.

The war began on February 28 after a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

Naija News reports that several countries are making efforts to prevent another round of fighting between Washington and Tehran.

Officials from Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have held talks with Iran in recent days, while US Vice President JD Vance has also sent a letter to Tehran.

Oman has equally joined the diplomatic efforts.

Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, discussed the conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing on Monday.

A statement from the Omani Foreign Ministry said both leaders called on the United States and Iran to resolve their differences through diplomacy.

“The two sides called for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, urging the United States and Iran to pursue a peaceful path, achieve a ceasefire (and) prevent war entirely,” the statement said.

It also called for dialogue and negotiations to begin as soon as possible.

China has also expressed support for Iran’s sovereignty and security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the position known during a meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Wang urged all parties to seek a political solution rather than return to military action.

“All parties should… in a spirit of reason and pragmatism, focus on a political solution rather than once again resorting to armed conflict,” he said.

Bagheri, however, maintained that Iran would not compromise on its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran Conditions For Ending Crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier outlined some of Tehran’s conditions for easing the crisis in an interview with Al Jazeera released on Sunday.

He said Washington must accept a new route agreed upon by Iran and Oman for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi also demanded the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran in recent months and a reduction in the number of American troops stationed in the region.

Since August, Washington has introduced fresh sanctions against Tehran as part of what it described as a policy of “economic asphyxiation” against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran warned on Sunday that another war with the United States could last longer than the previous round of fighting.

The warning followed Trump’s statement that he still had more targets to deal with in Iran.

The diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict have continued alongside threats by the United States and Israel to resume military attacks.

In the US, Democrats are hoping to win at least partial control of Congress in the midterm elections, which could place fresh political limits on Trump’s administration.