Trump Reconsiders Mass Deportation Policy After Republican Election Defeat

United States (US) President Donald Trump has admitted that his administration may have gone too far with its mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Trump made the admission during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, where he was asked about his policy of removing millions of migrants living in the country without legal documents, Naija News reports.

“I think it was too tough…I think it might be too tough,” the US president said.

CBS released an excerpt of the interview on 𝕏 on Sunday ahead of its full broadcast on television later that day.

The interview was recorded after the Republican Party suffered a major defeat in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Although Trump has received support from some Americans over his efforts to strengthen security along the US-Mexico border, his administration’s aggressive deportation campaign has faced strong criticism.

The policy, which targets millions of undocumented immigrants, has sparked concerns over the treatment of migrants and the actions of federal immigration officers.

However, Trump’s comments come at a time when he appears to be facing pressure over his administration’s immigration crackdown following the Republican Party’s poor performance in the midterm elections.

Despite the criticism, the president appointed Stephen Miller, one of the key figures behind his hardline immigration policy, as his chief of staff on Friday, Naija News reports.

Miller’s appointment has been seen as a sign that Trump is preparing to maintain his tough approach to immigration despite the election setback.

Miller has also faced criticism over his support for federal immigration agents following incidents involving violence during enforcement operations.

The controversy intensified after federal agents shot and killed two Americans earlier this year, with Miller defending the actions of immigration officers.