Democrats Plan Offensive Against Trump After Winning Both Chambers

Democrats in the United States are gearing up for a legislative offensive against President Donald Trump after their sweeping midterm victory gave them control of both chambers of Congress.

The win, which included gains in traditional Republican strongholds, gives the party the power to challenge the President’s policies, investigate his administration and block his nominees.

The party has promised quick action on the cost of living and the war in Iran, while signalling that probes into alleged abuse of office and corruption will be a top priority.

The House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to become the first Black Speaker when the new Congress convenes in January, pledged to confront what he called “unprecedented corruption” in government.

“Because if you have people in high office who are so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends, or their donors, then they’re not focused on making life better for the American people,” he said.

Democrats, however, will not have unchecked powers, as Trump still holds the veto and Senate rules allow Republicans to block most legislation.

Jeffries has promised an aggressive legislative agenda in the House’s first 100 hours, focusing on affordability, which dominated an election shaped by tariffs, high prices and the Iran war.

His priorities include restoring expired Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, reversing nearly $1tn in Medicaid cuts, rolling back tariffs and pushing for an end to the war, which has driven up fuel prices.

With majorities in both chambers, Democrats can also control spending negotiations and use budget deadlines to extract concessions, though this could lead to government shutdowns.

Oversight is expected to be the party’s most immediate tool against the administration.

Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee, sent a blunt message to Republicans on election night: “LAWYER UP.”

With control of committees, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings.

Likely targets include the Trump family’s business and cryptocurrency deals, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement and the conduct of the Iran war.

Democrats have also shown interest in the handling of files relating to the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The administration may resist such demands, which could trigger court battles.

Party leaders have not committed to a third impeachment of Trump. While impeachment requires only a simple majority in the House, removal requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the party’s numbers.

Control of the Senate also gives Democrats the power to block Trump’s judicial and cabinet nominees, including any pick for a Supreme Court vacancy.

Democratic committee chairs will decide which bills and investigations get attention.

Passing laws, however, will be more difficult, as most bills need 60 votes in the Senate to overcome procedural hurdles.

Trump can also veto bills, and overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The President also retains wide executive powers over immigration, trade and military operations, though Congress can try to limit them through legislation and funding.

Trump struck a conciliatory note after the defeat, praising Democrats for doing a “good job” and telling The New York Times that he accepted the outcome and expected to work with them.

He also raised the possibility of cooperation on immigration.

He had, however, warned before the election that if Democrats won Congress, “I veto everything,” suggesting that the next two years could see as much confrontation as compromise.