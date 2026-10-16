Trump Reverses Decision To Livestream Execution Of Nidal Hasan

United States President Donald Trump has reversed plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, the former US Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding dozens of others in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.

Naija News reports Trump announced the decision on Thursday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump stated that he decided not to livestream the execution because he realized many people would prefer not to watch the execution.

He said that he initially thought that livestreaming the execution could deter terrorism, but he later decided against it.

Hasan’s execution is scheduled for December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. Trump added that the immediate families of the victims would be allowed to witness the execution in person.

The reversal followed reports that Trump and his advisers had been debating whether to abandon the livestreaming plan announced by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth the previous week.

According to reports, Trump had not initially been aware of Hegseth’s announcement and was uncertain about the proposal, although he supported the decision to execute Hasan by firing squad.

The initial plan to livestream the execution attracted bipartisan criticism and reportedly caught officials across the Pentagon and the US Army off guard.

Public opposition was also substantial, with an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released on Thursday finding that 80 per cent of US adults, including 64 per cent of Republicans, opposed livestreaming the execution.