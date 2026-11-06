Trump Replaces Susie Wiles, Names Close Aide As New Chief Of Staff

United States (US) President Donald Trump has appointed one of his closest advisers, Stephen Miller, as the new White House Chief of Staff.

Miller, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff, will take over the position on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Trump announced the appointment on Friday through a post on his Truth Social platform, while confirming that the outgoing Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, would move to his political operation, Naija News reports.

The US President described Miller as one of his most trusted advisers and praised Wiles for her work in the White House.

In his announcement, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff, she has done a great job!”

Miller has been part of Trump’s political circle since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he worked as a speechwriter.

He later became a senior policy adviser during Trump’s first administration and played a major role in developing the President’s hardline immigration policies.

He returned to the White House in January 2025 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser, making him one of the key figures behind the administration’s immigration and domestic policies.

During Trump’s first term, Miller helped develop the administration’s immigration agenda, including the 2018 policy that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families at the US-Mexico border.

Meanwhile, Wiles made history in January 2025 when she became the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff.

The veteran political strategist had played important roles in Trump’s presidential campaigns, helping manage his 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Florida before overseeing his successful 2024 campaign.

She was also credited with bringing greater discipline to Trump’s campaign operations.

The latest appointment comes days after the Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, with the Democrats winning majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.