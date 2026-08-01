Tyla Cancels Nigeria Concert As South Africa Denies Rejecting Ayra Starr Visa Application

The South African Government has denied claims that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and members of her entourage were refused visas to enter the country, insisting there is no official record of any visa application or rejection involving the Afrobeats star.

The clarification came as Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla quietly removed Lagos from the schedule of her forthcoming world tour, amid heightened diplomatic tensions and growing public backlash over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH on Friday, South Africa’s Consul-General to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, said immigration authorities could not trace any application submitted by Ayra Starr or her team.

He, however, called on those making the allegations to provide the names of the affected persons and their visa application reference numbers to enable the mission verify the claims.

“The immigration said they were not aware of the application or the rejection. But what will assist us is if the people who are making these allegations will send us the names and reference numbers of Ayra Starr and her team; if they were rejected and why they were rejected, so that we can double-check,” Moroe said.

The controversy followed calls by prominent Nigerians, including former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for the Federal Government to apply the principle of reciprocity in processing visa applications from South African artistes.

Akpoti-Uduaghan argued that if it was confirmed Ayra Starr and her team were denied visas, Nigeria should respond with equivalent measures until Nigerians and Nigerian entertainers receive fair treatment in South Africa.

Reports indicated that Ayra Starr’s scheduled performances in Johannesburg and Cape Town in February 2024 were cancelled after organisers alleged that South African authorities denied visas to the singer and her team.

At the time, concert organisers, Steyn Entertainment, apologised to fans and attributed the cancellation to visa challenges.

“Regrettably, as has happened numerous times with other artistes from West Africa, through no fault of their own, visas were denied despite exploring every avenue possible to secure visas for Ayra Starr and her team,” the company’s Managing Director, Dale De Ruig, had said.

Efforts to obtain Ayra Starr’s reaction were unsuccessful, as an email sent to an address listed on her official Instagram page had yet to receive a response.

Tyla Removes Lagos From Tour

Meanwhile, Tyla has removed Lagos from her world tour itinerary just days after announcing plans to perform in the city during the December festive season.

A review of the singer’s official tour website on Friday showed that the December 22 Lagos concert was no longer listed, although scheduled performances across Europe, North America and South Africa remained unchanged.

Neither the singer nor her management provided any explanation for the decision.

The development followed intense criticism from some Nigerians, who accused the South African star of remaining silent over attacks on Nigerians living in her country.

The backlash intensified after social media users linked the planned concert to ongoing reports of anti-migrant violence, including the killing of Nigerian national Chika Ibe in Cape Town.

Some public figures and online campaigners called for the concert to be cancelled, while an online petition urging Nigerian authorities to deny Tyla entry into the country attracted thousands of signatures.

The cancellation also sparked heated exchanges on social media, with some South African users making inflammatory comments calling for Nigerians to leave the country and urging retaliation against Nigerian entertainers.

Diplomatic Ties Remain Intact

Reacting to reports surrounding Tyla’s cancelled Lagos performance, Moroe said the South African mission had not received any official communication from the organisers.

“On Tyla, we have not received any formal complaint or notification from the promoters, although we have also seen reports on social media, so we cannot confirm or deny them,” he said.

The envoy maintained that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa remained cordial despite recent tensions.

“The fact that our President was proactive in requesting that President Bola Tinubu receive South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is indicative of South Africa’s willingness to reconcile differences between the two countries.

“The meeting that took place on Monday between the ministers went very well, and we believe it was very productive,” Moroe added.