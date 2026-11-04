Tinubu Departs Saudi Arabia For Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Abuja after completing the Umrah, also known as the Lesser Hajj, in the holy city of Makkah.

Naija News reports that the presidential aircraft took off from the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport at 5:13 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, and the Consul-General, Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya.

This was disclosed in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to statement, Tinubu held a brief meeting with the Makkah deputy governor at the Royal Guest Palace before his departure.

Recall that Tinubu had performed the Umrah rites in Saudi Arabia, including the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’abah.

He was also granted access to the interior of the sacred structure on Sunday, where he and members of his delegation performed two raka’at prayers.

While inside the Ka’abah, Tinubu offered prayers for lasting peace, security, unity and prosperity in Nigeria, while seeking divine guidance and strength to continue leading the country.Buy Maps

He also prayed for continued blessings upon Nigeria and its citizens, expressing hope that the country’s diversity would become a source of national cohesion and shared prosperity.