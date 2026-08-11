‘Nigerian Visa Applications To South Africa Double Despite Xenophobic Attacks’

The Consul-General of South Africa in Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, has disclosed that interest in visiting South Africa remains high among Nigerians, with visa applications almost doubling in recent months despite persistent reports of xenophobic violence.

Speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM on Sunday, Moroe dismissed rumours that South Africa is unsafe or hostile to visitors, insisting that the country remains fully open for business, tourism, and travel.

Naija News reports that the envoy’s reassurance comes amidst renewed concerns over sporadic attacks on African migrants in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

The targeted violence, often driven by local complaints over job competition and crime, has previously led to the looting of foreign-owned shops, physical assaults, and forced displacements.

In response to the tension, the Federal Government of Nigeria recently facilitated the repatriation of over 1,400 Nigerians who felt unsafe or stranded in South Africa.

‘We Have Not Stopped Issuing Visas’ – Says Envoy

Addressing reports circulating on social media that South African diplomatic missions in Nigeria had suspended visa issuance, Moroe clarified that the claims were completely false.

He stressed that the sharp rise in visa requests shows that many Nigerians still consider South Africa a top choice for travel and commerce.

Moroe said: “I just want to give reassurance that South Africa is open for business, South Africa is open for tourism, and South Africa is open for any other form of visit. And it is also untrue to suggest that South African missions in Nigeria do not offer visas to Nigerians anymore.

“But I can assure you and the listeners that it is safe to travel to South Africa. I indicated during the beginning of the show that the number of visa applications have almost doubled.”

The Consul-General advised Nigerians intending to visit South Africa to ensure they get valid visas before leaving the country and to respect South Africa’s immigration laws throughout their stay.

He said: “It is everybody’s responsibility to ensure that before you travel, you ensure that you have your visa, you comply with the immigration laws of the country, you become a good ambassador of your country.”

Moroe also advised visitors to familiarise themselves with local laws, understand their legal rights, and know the locations of nearby police stations and law enforcement agencies in case of emergencies.

He noted: “When you get to South Africa, you know and understand your rights, but you must also familiarise yourself with the laws of the country.“You choose places that you want to visit… and ensure that you also are familiar with the location of law enforcement agencies, just in case something happens.”

Reaffirming the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations, Moroe expressed confidence that bilateral visits and cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa would continue to grow.