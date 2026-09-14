‘Without Nigeria South Africa Wouldn’t Have Defeated Apartheid’ – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said South Africa’s struggle against apartheid would not have achieved its historic breakthrough without Nigeria’s sustained support for the campaign against white minority rule.

Naija News understands that South Africa held its first democratic, non-racial elections in 1994, bringing the apartheid era to an end.

Obasanjo, who spoke during an interview on C-Suite Cafe hosted by Ikem Okuhu, said Nigeria’s involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle was motivated by the belief that no person should be treated as inferior because of their skin colour.

The former military Head of State said Nigeria’s support for liberation movements across Southern Africa was not driven by expectations of financial or political rewards.

Obasanjo said Nigeria’s actions were guided by a broader commitment to racial equality and the liberation of black people across the continent.

He said, “We were not doing what we did in South Africa or in Southern Africa or decolonisation anywhere for our personal gain or for our country. We did it for our race.

“I believe that no black man anywhere or black person anywhere should be regarded as an inferior human being because of his colour.”

According to him, Nigeria’s role in the campaign against apartheid could be described as “enlightened self-interest”, although the country did not provide the support with the expectation of receiving anything in return.

The former president expressed pride in Nigeria’s contribution, insisting that the country played a decisive role in the eventual collapse of apartheid.

“And for me, and I believe for Nigeria at that time and even now, we should be proud of what we did because without Nigeria, South Africa would not have got rid of apartheid when it got rid of it. That is true,” he said.

Obasanjo said Nigeria collaborated with several African and international figures during the campaign against apartheid and the wider struggle for decolonisation.

He listed former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and former Mozambican President Samora Machel among African leaders who played important roles.

He also mentioned former United States President Jimmy Carter, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan and former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

The former president also criticised attacks on African migrants living in South Africa, saying the country’s authorities had not done enough to tackle xenophobia.

He acknowledged that some foreigners might be living in South Africa illegally or could be involved in criminal activities, but argued that such violations should be handled through lawful means.

Obasanjo condemned the use of violence against migrants and their businesses.

“I do not believe that you use illegality to treat illegality, asking and encouraging area boys and area girls to break into their houses and break into their shops,” he said.

He also rejected claims that migrants were generally responsible for taking jobs away from South Africans, pointing out that some foreigners contribute to the economy and create employment opportunities.