27 Killed In Fresh South Africa Mass Shootings

At least 27 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, with 26 others injured in the latest wave of violence to hit the country.

The first attack happened at about 7:30pm GMT on Saturday when eight gunmen reportedly stormed a bar in an area west of Johannesburg.

Police said the attackers opened fire on people drinking outside the bar before moving inside and continuing the shooting.

At least 17 people were killed while 15 others sustained injuries in the attack.

The victims included 13 men and four women.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known, while the suspects reportedly set two vehicles on fire before escaping from the scene.

Hours later, another shooting was reported at an entertainment venue in a township outside Cape Town.

Police said 10 people were killed while 11 others were injured in the attack.

Five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining five died from their injuries while being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made in either of the two attacks.

Naija News understands the latest attacks come as South Africa continues to face serious challenges from gun violence, with illegal firearms widely available alongside legally owned weapons.

Police have linked much of the violence in the country to gang rivalries and competition among informal businesses.

South Africa, with a population of about 62 million, records about 60 murders daily, placing it among countries with high murder rates globally.

The South African government has previously deployed soldiers to areas affected by serious violence.

In March, soldiers were sent to crime hotspots in Johannesburg to support police operations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described rampant crime as one of the country’s major threats.

The military has also been deployed during previous periods of unrest, including the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020 and the violence that followed the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma in 2021.

In 2023, soldiers were again deployed following a wave of truck burnings that raised fears of wider unrest.

Around 1,300 soldiers were also deployed in 2019 to support police operations in the gang-affected Cape Flats areas around Cape Town.

The latest shootings come amid another disturbing series of killings in Johannesburg.

Police said 10 women have been killed in one municipality in the city over a two-month period.

The latest victim was found semi-naked and stoned to death on Saturday.

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The other nine victims were mostly women in their 20s and 30s, with some reportedly found stripped of their clothes and showing signs of sexual assault.

Police have announced a 400,000 rand, about $25,000, reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the killer or killers.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s second-largest political party, has also offered an additional $31,000 reward for information.