Botswana Withdraws From South Africa, Zimbabwe 2028 AFCON Bid

Botswana has withdrawn from the joint bid with South Africa and Zimbabwe to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leaving the two countries to continue the hosting process with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Botswana newspaper Mmegi, via Morocco World News, the decision followed the government’s refusal to provide the financial guarantee required for the bid.

The report attributed the decision to financial constraints and the government’s view that hosting the continental tournament is not currently a priority.

Botswana subsequently failed to submit the required bidding documents before CAF’s September 14, 2026 deadline, unlike South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Botswana Football Association had previously argued that the financial guarantee was not mandatory at the initial stage of the bidding process. However, the government’s decision ultimately ended Botswana’s involvement in the three-country proposal.

The original bid planned to stage matches in Gaborone and Francistown. The proposal included using Francistown’s existing stadium infrastructure while renovation work continued at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

The arrangement could also have helped reduce travel costs by distributing matches between the two cities.

Botswana’s withdrawal marks another setback to the country’s efforts to host the continent’s biggest football tournament. It had previously expressed interest in hosting the 2027 AFCON before CAF awarded the tournament to the joint bid from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

South Africa and Zimbabwe will now continue their 2028 AFCON hosting bid without Botswana. CAF will eventually decide which country or joint bid will host the tournament.