US Firm Announces $36 Million Lawsuit Against Tinubu, Fani-Kayode

The United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten Montague-York, has said it has been cleared to file a $36 million federal lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the US.

The firm, which is working for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said the case would be filed at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said the suit was linked to alleged threats of kidnapping and physical harm against its principal, Dr Karl Von Batten, which it attributed to Fani-Kayode.

The firm alleged that the threats formed part of what it described as an organized criminal conspiracy involving the Nigerian Presidency, Naija News reports.

These allegations have not been established by a court.

“We have been cleared and authorized to proceed with a $36 million federal lawsuit against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (@OfficialABAT) and Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia,” the statement said.

The firm said the case involving Tinubu would also test the limits of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and head-of-state immunity while he remains president.

It said the proposed complaint would rely on applicable District of Columbia tort law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The firm also cited 28 U.S.C. § 1605B and 18 U.S.C. §§ 2331 and 2333, which it said provide the legal basis for some of the claims it intends to pursue.

According to the firm, it plans to file the case next week.

It also said it would engage immigration authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union over the alleged threats and whether Fani-Kayode’s travel or visa status should be reviewed.

The firm cited provisions of US immigration law relating to terrorism as part of the basis for its proposed engagement with the authorities, while stressing that any decision would be left to the appropriate government agencies.

The development is the latest in a growing dispute between the firm and individuals linked to the Tinubu administration.

The firm had earlier alleged that Fani-Kayode threatened its principal with kidnapping and physical harm and said it had begun briefing US authorities on the matter.

As of Wednesday, there was no confirmed court filing in the US federal docket, and the $36 million claim and the firm’s statement that it had been authorized to proceed remained based on the firm’s own announcement.