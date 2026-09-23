Zoning 2027 Presidency To The South Is A Cover Up For Tinubu – Okonkwo

Nollywood veteran actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that zoning the 2027 presidency is a cover-up to get President Bola Tinubu back into office easily.

According to him, securing a second term should be based on the first term performance of the President and not zoning.

Naija News reports that he argued that any President who fails to meet the people’s expectations during the first term in office, should be democratically removed.

“Zoning the post of President to the south in 2027 is a cover up for zoning it to Tinubu. The tenure of the President is four years. Second term quest is a referendum of the performance of the President.

“When a President in Nigeria fails to perform in his first term, the cardinal principle should be “what is the best strategy to democratically remove him? Who has the capacity to remove him? Not the issue of zoning within a zoning,” he said on Wednesday via his 𝕏 account.

Okonkwo, who is also the campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the former Vice President is the only one who can defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said the southeast should align with Atiku and the north to remove Tinubu in 2027, just as the President aligned with the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to prevent former President Goodluck Jonathan from securing a second term in the 2015 election.

“Truth be told, the only politician with capacity to defeat Tinubu is Atiku Abubakar of ADC. The South-East should not be decieved. They should align with Atiku Abubakar and the North to remove Tinubu in 2027 like Tinubu aligned with Buhari in 2015 to remove Jonathan without Jonathan completing his second term.

“There are only two major political parties in contest for 2027 – APC and the Coalition Party (ADC) agreed to by all major opposition parties and leaders. Any other party is a creation of APC to divide the votes of the Coalition and get Tinubu re-elected.

“Vote Atiku Abubakar and Chibuike Amaechi to rescue Nigeria from collapse,” he argued.