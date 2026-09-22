US Lobbying Firm Accuses Fani-Kayode Of Threatening To Kidnap Its Principal

A United States (US) lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has alleged that Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, threatened to kidnap and physically harm its principal, Dr Karl Von Batten.

Naija News reports that the allegation is linked to the firm’s campaign for the release of United States records relating to historical drug-trafficking allegations involving President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on its verified 𝕏 handle, the firm said it had begun briefing the US Department of State over the alleged threat.

It also said a report had been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over what it described as “transnational repression.”

“We have begun briefing the State Department concerning the Nigerian Presidency’s threat, through one of its ambassadors, to kidnap and physically harm Dr. Von Batten,” the firm said.

Von Batten-Montague-York specifically named Fani-Kayode in its allegation and said it was preparing to file a lawsuit against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the former aviation minister over the alleged threats against Von Batten.

The firm said it was documenting the alleged conduct as possible transnational repression.

It cited the US Department of Justice’s definition of transnational repression as tactics used by foreign governments to harm, intimidate, threaten, harass or coerce individuals beyond their borders.

The lobbying firm also referred to US federal law concerning international terrorism.

It said it intended to present the matter, including possible arguments relating to sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, before a federal court for determination.

The allegation comes amid a growing dispute between Von Batten-Montague-York and officials and political allies of President Tinubu over the firm’s campaign for the release of US records concerning historical drug-trafficking allegations involving the President.