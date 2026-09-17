US Arrests Nigerian Woman Over Alleged Illegal Voting

The United States (US) authorities have arrested a 56-year-old Nigerian woman, Gladys Adaeze Okafor, in Massachusetts over allegations that she voted in two elections despite not being a US citizen.

Okafor, who resides in Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawfully voting as an alien, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

She is accused of voting in the 2022 midterm elections and later casting a ballot in the 2024 presidential primary election.

According to charging documents, Okafor is a Nigerian citizen who was born in Aba, Abia State. She obtained lawful permanent resident status in December 2022 but has not become a US citizen or applied for citizenship.

The authorities alleged that in July 2022, Okafor submitted a voter registration form in Lynn and signed a declaration stating that she was a US citizen.

The City of Lynn subsequently registered her to vote, and she allegedly voted in the November 2022 midterm elections.

The charging documents further alleged that Okafor submitted another voter registration form in October 2023, again indicating that she was a US citizen.

She allegedly went on to vote in the 2024 presidential primary election.

The US Attorney’s Office said Okafor was expected to appear in federal court in Boston following her arrest.

The charge of unlawfully voting as an alien carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000. She could also face deportation after completing any sentence imposed.

The case was announced by United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

Assistant US Attorney Julissa Walsh of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The US Attorney’s Office said the case is linked to its Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, established in March 2026 to investigate fraud in Massachusetts.

The Department of Justice also announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division in April 2026.

The authorities stressed that the allegations have not been proven in court.

“The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” it noted on its official website, as seen by Naija News.