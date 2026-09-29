Odemwingie Reveals Nigeria’s Kit Crisis At 2008 Beijing Olympics

Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie has revealed how an administrative error left Nigeria’s U-23 team without enough match kits during their run to the 2008 Beijing Olympics final.

Odemwingie shared the story while speaking with Super Falcons captain Rashidat Ajibade, recalling how Samson Siasia’s side progressed further than officials had expected. According to the former West Bromwich Albion forward, federation officials sent the team’s kits back to Nigeria because they expected the players to make an early exit from the tournament.

The decision left Nigeria short of official kits after the team advanced from the group stage. Odemwingie said the players eventually had to use kits left behind by the women’s team for their knockout matches.

“At the Beijing Olympics with Siasia, we had to wear the girls’ kits for the second round and the rest,” Odemwingie recalled.

“Apparently, they thought we were not going to get far. They sent all the kits back home to give away. The Falcons, I think they didn’t make it through the next stage; they now left their kits.”

The situation also caught the attention of Nigeria’s opponents, with players from the United States team teasing the Nigerians about repeatedly wearing the same clothes. Some squad members eventually bought plain white T-shirts to vary their outfits.

“Then we made it out of the group, and the American team is saying, ‘You guys are wearing the same clothes all the time’. They laughed at us.

“Some of us went to buy plain white T-shirts.”

Despite the kit problems, Nigeria progressed to the gold medal match after defeating Ivory Coast and Belgium in the knockout rounds. The team eventually settled for silver after losing 1-0 to Argentina in the final, with Ángel Di María scoring the only goal.