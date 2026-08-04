WAFCON 2026: We Were Ready To Die On The Pitch – Rasheedat Ajibade

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade says Nigeria’s players were prepared to give everything on the pitch rather than suffer a second straight defeat at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The defending champions bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 loss to tournament debutants Malawi by beating Zambia 1-0 in their second Group C match in Morocco. The result revived Nigeria’s campaign after the opening defeat left Justine Madugu’s side under heavy pressure.

Naija News reports that Asisat Oshoala’s eighth-minute goal settled the match. Still, the Super Falcons had to withstand sustained pressure after defender Oluwatosin Demehin was sent off shortly before half-time for bringing down Zambia captain Barbra Banda.

Despite playing with 10 women for more than half the match, Nigeria frustrated Zambia’s dangerous attacking pair of Banda and Rachael Kundananji. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie delivered another composed performance as the defence held firm to secure the team’s first win and first clean sheet of the tournament.

Reflecting on the win, Ajibade said the players entered the match fully aware that nothing less than three points would keep their title defence alive.

“I’m good. The Lord is my strength. I’m good,” she said.

“Well, not from the anger of the Malawi game. We knew that we just had to win. It’s either we die on that pitch, you know. So we’re playing with every energy, the strength, the spirit within us to win this game. So there’s no time to relax.”

The Super Falcons captain also said she remained calm after Demehin’s dismissal because of her faith, believing the team would overcome the setback despite being reduced to 10 players against one of Africa’s strongest attacking teams.

“Honestly, I wasn’t worried. I was going onto the pitch with the word of God because I knew when God said He’s going to help us, so I held on to God’s word,” she said.

“When that red card came in, you know sometimes God does not do things in a very easy way. He does it in a way that everyone would know that He’s the one in charge and He takes all the glory in His hand.”

Ajibade insisted there was never any sense of panic within the squad, with the players maintaining their belief that they could protect their lead until the final whistle.

Nigeria will now face Egypt in their final group match on Wednesday, August 5. The Super Falcons, who are chasing a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, need at least a draw to secure a place in the knockout stage.