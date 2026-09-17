Olympic Organisers Approve Crocodile-Infested Fitzroy River For Canoeing Events

Olympic organisers have approved the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, as a venue for canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite the river being home to about 500 saltwater crocodiles.

An independent technical assessment found the course suitable for Olympic and Paralympic competition after examining weather conditions, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the presence of crocodiles in the river as part of its review.

The Fitzroy River already hosts training and competitions, with World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsing the venue. Both organisations said the course could provide fair conditions for athletes during the Games.

World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said the assessment had provided greater certainty about the venue’s suitability.

“Based on the extensive analysis undertaken, we now know that the Fitzroy River is capable of providing fair competition conditions during the period of the Games, consistent with the requirements of Olympic and Paralympic Rowing,” Rolland said.

Paddle Worldwide President Thomas Konietzko said the technical work had also increased confidence in the venue among athletes and officials.

“The quality and depth of the technical work undertaken has significantly improved our understanding of the field of play and provides confidence to us and our athletes that the course can deliver fair competition for Canoe Sprint athletes,” Konietzko said.

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris said the approval would provide greater certainty as organisers move into the next phase of preparations. He confirmed that Rockhampton remains the focus for the flatwater events.

“The endorsement provides additional certainty as we move into the next phase of venue planning and Games delivery, ensuring all future design and operational work continues to focus solely on Rockhampton,” Liveris said on Thursday.

Liveris previously dismissed concerns over the crocodiles, comparing the situation with people surfing in waters where sharks are present.

“There are sharks in the ocean, and we’re still surfing… it’s a can-do, not a can’t-do; please change the mindset here,” he said in 2025.

Saltwater crocodiles, locally known as salties, can live in both freshwater and saltwater environments and grow to more than six metres long.