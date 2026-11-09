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Real Oviedo Appoints Raul As Manager In First Senior Club Coaching Role

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By Ernest Victor
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Former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez
Former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez

Key Takeaways

  • Spanish second-division club Real Oviedo has appointed former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez as head coach, giving him his first senior club management job.
  • Raul signed a contract until June 2028, replacing Julian Calero, whom Oviedo sacked after poor results left the club ninth in the league.
  • In a video shared on Real Oviedo's social media platforms, Raul said he would demand unconditional effort and commitment from his players.

Former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez has been appointed head coach of Spanish second-division side Real Oviedo, securing his first senior club management job.

Earlier today, November 9, Raul, who is 49 years old, signed a contract until June 2028, replacing Julian Calero, who was sacked following a poor run of results that left Oviedo ninth in the league standings.

Following his appointment, Raul outlined his football philosophy in a video shared on the club’s social media platforms, emphasising hard work, commitment and determination from his players.

“My way of understanding football is with respecting the talent [in the squad] but asking for unconditional effort,” he said.

“The team has to fight from the first minute to the last for victory so the fans are proud of them.”

The Spaniard previously managed Real Madrid’s reserve team between 2019 and 2025 but had never coached a senior club before accepting the Oviedo job.

Raul enjoyed a distinguished playing career at Real Madrid, scoring 323 goals in 741 appearances and winning three UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga trophies.

Naija News gathered that the former Spain international also played for German side Schalke, Qatar’s Al Sadd and American club New York Cosmos. He scored 44 goals in 102 appearances for the Spain national team.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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