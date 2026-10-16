Real Madrid Demands Immediate Resignation Of LaLiga President Javier Tebas

Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of LaLiga president Javier Tebas after he compared the club’s communication strategy to propaganda techniques used by Nazi Germany.

The Spanish giants issued the demand in an official statement on their 𝕏 account earlier today, October 16, describing Tebas’s remarks as “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious”.

“Real Madrid CF considers it absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its management, and its television,” the statement read.

Tebas, who also serves as vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, made the comments on social media while criticising Real Madrid’s management and its television channel, Real Madrid TV.

He accused the club of coordinating its public messaging to promote its preferred narrative, repeatedly raise grievances, fuel suspicion and identify enemies.

The LaLiga president said the approach “recalls propaganda mechanisms that Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany, exploited: systematic repetition, construction of an enemy, and subordination of facts to the narrative”.

Tebas clarified that his comparison referred to communication techniques rather than Nazi ideology or Real Madrid supporters. However, the club rejected the distinction, describing his remarks as deeply offensive and inappropriate for someone holding senior positions in Spanish football.

Real Madrid also described the comments as “yet another episode in the repeated attacks by Javier Tebas against Real Madrid, its president, and its media outlets”.

The dispute has also brought renewed attention to the Negreira case, which centres on payments Barcelona made over several years to a company linked to former Spanish referees’ committee vice-president José María Enríquez Negreira.

Real Madrid said it had approached UEFA directly to seek a full investigation into the payments, arguing that the institutions in which Tebas holds senior positions had not adequately addressed the matter.

“It is especially concerning that Tebas uses these statements to question the legitimate actions of Real Madrid and Real Madrid TV in relation to the Negreira case,” the club said.

The statement added that the club had approached UEFA because of what it described as the lack of an adequate response from the relevant institutions.

Real Madrid also called for a comprehensive overhaul of the refereeing system and the relevant federation structures.

The club concluded that Tebas’s conduct demonstrated “a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities”.

It added that his remarks “disqualify him institutionally from continuing to hold the positions he occupies”.

“Consequently, Real Madrid demands his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation,” the statement ended.