Dani Carvajal Joins Getafe After Real Madrid Exit

Former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has joined Getafe on a free transfer following his departure from the Spanish giants at the end of his contract in June.

Getafe confirmed the signing on Tuesday through their official 𝕏 account, welcoming the defender to the club. The announcement read: “Daniel Carvajal, new Getafe CF player. Welcome to the Coliseum, Dani!”

The 34-year-old right-back has signed a contract until June 2027 with Getafe, who are currently 11th in La Liga. The move takes Carvajal back to the southern suburbs of Madrid, where he was born.

Carvajal spent 23 years at Real Madrid, winning 27 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles. His achievements established him as one of the most successful players of his generation.

At international level, he earned 51 caps for Spain and helped the national team win the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024.

However, injuries have disrupted his career in recent seasons. He suffered a cruciate ligament injury in October 2024 before sustaining another serious knee injury a year later.

His fitness problems, coupled with the arrival of England international Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, limited his playing time during his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu.