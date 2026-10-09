Mourinho Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Criticism Of Mbappe Over International Break Activities

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has described criticism of Kylian Mbappe’s activities during the international break as “ridiculous”, insisting the France captain has fulfilled his obligations to the club.

Mbappe withdrew from international duty after picking up an injury against Turkey on 25 September. He later shared images on social media from a Paris Fashion Week event and while riding a bicycle in Switzerland, prompting questions about his activities during his recovery.

Mourinho defended the forward, insisting Real Madrid’s players had followed the club’s expectations during the break.

“When it comes to Real Madrid, it’s always different,” he said.

“But all the players did exactly what they were supposed to during the break. And then you always want to look for more problems and issues.”

The manager warned that any player who failed to meet the club’s standards would face consequences.

“What I can promise is when a Real Madrid player doesn’t behave the way a Real Madrid player is supposed to and when he fails at that and he stops being a Real Madrid player for 24 hours, you will not see that player on the bench because he will be at home,” he said.

Mourinho also defended Mbappe over the photograph showing him riding a bicycle in Switzerland, explaining that the hotel complex provided bicycles for guests to use on short journeys.

Asked whether the media coverage of Mbappe had been exaggerated, he replied: “Exaggerated, no, I think it was ridiculous.”

He added: “If Mbappe plays tomorrow, it’s because he hasn’t failed Real Madrid and he hasn’t failed to fulfil his obligations to the club.”

Mbappe, 27, scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season, although the club ended the campaign without a trophy.

The France captain is also among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or. He won the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals, taking his career tally at the tournament to a record 22, despite France finishing fourth.

Real Madrid currently sit six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after seven matches.