La Liga Chief Tebas Hits Back At Real Madrid Over Refereeing Conspiracy Claims

La Liga president Javier Tebas has rejected claims of a refereeing conspiracy against Real Madrid following their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s Madrid derby.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho criticised the officials after the defeat, bringing printed screenshots of two incidents to his post-match press conference which he believed should have resulted in Atletico players being sent off. The incidents involved challenges against Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

Tebas responded on social media on Tuesday after a pro-Real Madrid article criticised the refereeing decisions and suggested that officials were harming the competition’s commercial interests.

“Here they go again, the mouthpieces and the regime’s television, building the same old narrative, the permanent conspiracy,” Tebas said.

“This article goes further, it claims that referees harm ‘The business that feeds them’.

“What exactly is it asking for? Refereeing based on revenue, viewership, or the badge? What a way to understand equality in the competition.

“Real Madrid are crucial to La Liga. But claiming that ‘La Liga is worth nothing’ without them reveals the disdain for the other clubs, their fans, and their history. The competition belongs to no one.”

Tebas also dismissed suggestions that referees were being instructed to make decisions against Real Madrid.

“Claiming that referees are directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy,” he added.

“That narrative serves as an excuse to cover up other shortcomings that are plain to see in these first matches of the season.

“It’s more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what’s happening on the pitch.”

Real Madrid had defender Dean Huijsen sent off in the second half against Atletico, who converted the resulting penalty before adding a second goal. Madrid scored late but could not avoid defeat.

The result left Mourinho’s side six points behind early leaders Barcelona as they continue their campaign under the Portuguese manager, who returned to the Santiago Bernabéu with the task of ending the club’s two-year wait for a major trophy.