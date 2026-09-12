Hansi Flick Warns Barcelona Against Losing Focus After Perfect Start

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has warned his players to maintain their focus as they look to extend their perfect start to the season against Levante in La Liga on Sunday, September 13.

The Spanish champions have won all five matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding only three. However, Flick believes any drop in concentration could quickly derail their impressive run.

“We know in football things can change very fast. I like that we are enjoying the situation (right now),” Flick told reporters.

“If we change something from this attitude, we’ll go in the wrong direction, and this is what we don’t want.”

Barcelona’s attacking stars, including Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, have impressed in recent weeks, with the club scoring five goals against Feyenoord in the Champions League and producing convincing wins over Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Elche in La Liga.

Flick said Barcelona must maintain their intensity and discipline if they are to continue performing at their current level.

“We’re very happy we are playing on this level but we know that we have to show it in every game,” he said.

“We know we have huge quality but… we (also) have things we’re doing that are important for us, when we keep the intensity high, we are focused and we are active.”

Barcelona are targeting their first Champions League title since 2015, but Flick said club president Joan Laporta also wants the team to win a third consecutive La Liga title.

“I spoke with the fans, with the people in Barcelona, this year we have to win the Champions League and of course this is a dream for us, this is our objective to win this,” Flick added.

“The president also said that La Liga is also important, and to win La Liga three times in a row, it would be amazing.”