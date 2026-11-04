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Rafael Nadal Set To Join Real Madrid Board Of Directors

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By Ernest Victor
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Tennis legend Rafael Nadal
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal

Key Takeaways

  • Rafael Nadal has accepted Real Madrid’s invitation to join the club’s board of directors, subject to approval by club members.
  • Nadal retired from professional tennis in 2024 after winning 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup trophies with Spain.
  • Real Madrid will present Nadal’s appointment to club members for approval later this month but have not disclosed his specific responsibilities.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to join Real Madrid’s board of directors after accepting an invitation from the Spanish football club.

The 40-year-old’s appointment will be presented to club members for approval at a meeting later this month. However, Real Madrid have yet to disclose the specific responsibilities he will undertake.

The club confirmed the development in a statement, describing Nadal as “one of the greatest legends in the history of sport and one of the most admired and recognised Spanish athletes in the world”.

Real Madrid added that they were proud to welcome someone of his sporting and personal stature to the board, where he would contribute to the club’s present and future.

Nadal, a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and club member with number 67,778, also confirmed his acceptance in a post on 𝕏, accompanied by a childhood photograph of himself wearing the club’s shirt.

“I want to thank president Florentino Perez and the board for proposing that I join the board of directors of Real Madrid,” Nadal said.

“I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, a desire to learn, and a willingness to contribute everything I can.”

The former world number one retired from professional tennis in 2024 after an illustrious career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup trophies with Spain.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez continues to oversee changes at the club following a second consecutive season without a major trophy in La Liga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey.

Perez, who secured another four-year term in June, subsequently brought Jose Mourinho back for a second spell as head coach as the Spanish giants seek to improve their fortunes.

Real Madrid currently sit third in La Liga after 11 matches, three points behind defending champions Barcelona.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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