Mourinho Warns Real Madrid Against Complacency After Barcelona Win

José Mourinho has warned Real Madrid against becoming complacent after their 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, insisting that winning La Liga remains the club’s main objective.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, including a late winner, to end Barcelona’s perfect start to the league season and move Real Madrid three points behind their rivals at the top of the table.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho urged his players to remain focused and avoid celebrating the Clásico victory excessively.

“In my view, Real Madrid do not play to win at the Camp Nou… Real Madrid play to win La Liga. This must be the mentality. We need to continue like this and don’t go over the moon after this win,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese manager praised his players for their composure and collective effort, insisting that the victory was a result of their quality rather than luck.

“We could win with luck, but we won with calmness and with all merit. It’s a very strong group. Everyone works very hard. Everyone was ready to win,” he added.

Mourinho also praised the balance in his midfield, saying the combination of different qualities had strengthened the team in both attack and defence.

He warned that the victory would count for little if Real Madrid failed to maintain their standards in subsequent matches, stressing that consistency would be crucial in the title race.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 41st minute after Barcelona failed to clear the ball. Raphinha restored parity for the hosts in the 61st minute before the French forward scored again in the 87th minute, finishing off an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.