 Skip to content
Sports

Mourinho Warns Real Madrid Against Complacency After Barcelona Win

Published
By Ernest Victor
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Jose Mourinho
Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho

Key Takeaways

  • José Mourinho warned Real Madrid against complacency after their two-one win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou, insisting that winning La Liga remains the priority.
  • Kylian Mbappé scored twice, including an 87th-minute winner, to end Barcelona’s perfect league start and move Real Madrid three points behind their rivals.
  • Mourinho urged Real Madrid to maintain their standards in subsequent matches, warning that the Clásico victory would count for little without consistency.

José Mourinho has warned Real Madrid against becoming complacent after their 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, insisting that winning La Liga remains the club’s main objective.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, including a late winner, to end Barcelona’s perfect start to the league season and move Real Madrid three points behind their rivals at the top of the table.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho urged his players to remain focused and avoid celebrating the Clásico victory excessively.

“In my view, Real Madrid do not play to win at the Camp Nou… Real Madrid play to win La Liga. This must be the mentality. We need to continue like this and don’t go over the moon after this win,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese manager praised his players for their composure and collective effort, insisting that the victory was a result of their quality rather than luck.

“We could win with luck, but we won with calmness and with all merit. It’s a very strong group. Everyone works very hard. Everyone was ready to win,” he added.

Mourinho also praised the balance in his midfield, saying the combination of different qualities had strengthened the team in both attack and defence.

He warned that the victory would count for little if Real Madrid failed to maintain their standards in subsequent matches, stressing that consistency would be crucial in the title race.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 41st minute after Barcelona failed to clear the ball. Raphinha restored parity for the hosts in the 61st minute before the French forward scored again in the 87th minute, finishing off an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.