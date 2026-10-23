Barcelona, Real Madrid Set For El Clásico Showdown

FC Barcelona will look to extend their advantage in the La Liga title race when they host Real Madrid in Sunday’s Clasico at Camp Nou, with injuries and contrasting recent form adding to the stakes.

Hansi Flick’s side hold a six-point lead over their rivals and could move nine points clear with a win against third-placed Madrid.

Barcelona head into the encounter after suffering their first defeat of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Madrid, meanwhile, have won their last four matches, including a convincing win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be boosted by the return to fitness of Brazil forward Raphinha and the continued influence of teenage winger Lamine Yamal, although defensive concerns remain.

Madrid manager Jose Mourinho could also adjust his approach following the four-match suspension of forward Vinicius Junior. Spanish newspaper AS described the Brazilian’s absence as “more a solution than a problem” for the Madrid camp.

Record signing Yan Diomande, who joined for €140m, could feature against Barcelona, with his defensive contribution and improving attacking performances strengthening his case for selection. Mourinho could also reinforce his midfield to disrupt Barcelona’s passing game.

Despite Madrid’s winning run, Mourinho played down the importance of confidence ahead of the fixture, pointing instead to the limited recovery time available to his players.

“It’s not a game like the others… we’re losing 24 hours of rest (compared to Barcelona),” he complained on Wednesday.

Barcelona also have selection concerns, with Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen sidelined, Jules Kounde doubtful and midfielder Dani Olmo unavailable through injury.

Their defensive weaknesses were exposed against PSG, who scored four goals and raised questions about Flick’s high defensive line and his side’s ability to contain counter-attacks.

“We made too many mistakes, especially in ball possession, easy ball losses,” Flick admitted.

“We have to understand the mistakes that happen because (players) are not fresh. What they had to do the last couple of weeks is unbelievable.”

Despite those concerns, Barcelona remain prolific in attack, having scored at least twice in every match this season and averaged more than four goals per game.

Raphinha leads the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals, three ahead of Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, while Yamal has scored eight times.

“Our unbeaten run (domestically) is still intact, and we’ll do everything we can to keep it that way,” Raphinha told TNT Sports.

Mbappe and Yamal will also have Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in mind, but Sunday’s encounter offers both players an immediate opportunity to make a statement.