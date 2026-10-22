Yan Diomande Matches Obafemi Martins’ Champions League Feat In Real Madrid’s 4-1 Win

Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande matched former Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins’ Champions League achievement after scoring and providing an assist in the Spanish side’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international became the youngest African player to score and assist in a single UEFA Champions League match since Martins achieved the feat for Inter Milan against Arsenal in September 2003.

Diomande, aged 19 years, 11 months and seven days, came off the bench in the 70th minute against his former club. He set up Kylian Mbappe before scoring himself in the 87th minute to seal Madrid’s victory.

Martins was 18 years and 10 months old when he scored and provided an assist in Inter’s 3-0 win over Arsenal at Highbury on September 17, 2003.

Diomande joined Real Madrid from Leipzig in August 2026 for a reported €125m, with another €15m in add-ons. The deal made him the most expensive African footballer in history and Madrid’s record signing.

However, the winger faced criticism early in his Madrid career over his decision-making, with former manager Jose Mourinho describing him as a work in progress.

“He’s got a lot of room for improvement; he’s young, naive,” Mourinho said after the match against Sevilla at the weekend.

Diomande has since responded with impressive performances, recording six goal contributions across his last four matches for Madrid.

Last weekend, he became the youngest Real Madrid player this century to score and assist in the same La Liga match, surpassing Jude Bellingham’s previous record of 20 years and 51 days.