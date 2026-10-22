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Yan Diomande Matches Obafemi Martins’ Champions League Feat In Real Madrid’s 4-1 Win

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By Ernest Victor
Yan Diomande and Obafemi Martins
Yan Diomande and Obafemi Martins

Key Takeaways

  • Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande scored and provided an assist in the Spanish club’s four-one Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
  • At 19 years, 11 months and seven days, Diomande became the youngest African to score and assist in one Champions League match since Obafemi Martins in 2003.
  • Diomande has recorded six goal contributions across his last four Real Madrid matches after facing early criticism over his decision-making.

Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande matched former Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins’ Champions League achievement after scoring and providing an assist in the Spanish side’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international became the youngest African player to score and assist in a single UEFA Champions League match since Martins achieved the feat for Inter Milan against Arsenal in September 2003.

Diomande, aged 19 years, 11 months and seven days, came off the bench in the 70th minute against his former club. He set up Kylian Mbappe before scoring himself in the 87th minute to seal Madrid’s victory.

Martins was 18 years and 10 months old when he scored and provided an assist in Inter’s 3-0 win over Arsenal at Highbury on September 17, 2003.

Diomande joined Real Madrid from Leipzig in August 2026 for a reported €125m, with another €15m in add-ons. The deal made him the most expensive African footballer in history and Madrid’s record signing.

However, the winger faced criticism early in his Madrid career over his decision-making, with former manager Jose Mourinho describing him as a work in progress.

“He’s got a lot of room for improvement; he’s young, naive,” Mourinho said after the match against Sevilla at the weekend.

Diomande has since responded with impressive performances, recording six goal contributions across his last four matches for Madrid.

Last weekend, he became the youngest Real Madrid player this century to score and assist in the same La Liga match, surpassing Jude Bellingham’s previous record of 20 years and 51 days.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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