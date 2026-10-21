Mac Allister Credits Iraola For Turning Liverpool’s Season Around

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has praised manager Andoni Iraola for restoring confidence within the squad and improving the team’s performances after a difficult previous season.

Iraola has recorded seven wins, three draws and one defeat in his first 11 matches across all competitions. His latest victory came on Tuesday when Liverpool fought back to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield.

Mac Allister played a key role in the comeback, scoring twice after Iraola deployed him in a more advanced midfield position. The Argentina international believes the manager has addressed problems within the dressing room and helped the players regain their confidence.

“Last year was a really difficult year for all of us. It’s clear I was not at my best level – and I’m the first one to say that – I have no problem,” Mac Allister said.

“Something wasn’t right in the group, and this manager changed it. That’s really important. The way we play is quite different – I don’t like to compare, but I feel good right now, and that’s what I enjoy.”

Naija News reports that Iraola took charge in June, replacing Arne Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season during the 2024/25 campaign. However, Slot struggled to maintain that standard in the 2025/26 season, prompting the club to change managers.