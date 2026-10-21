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Mac Allister Credits Iraola For Turning Liverpool’s Season Around

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By Ernest Victor
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola

Key Takeaways

  • Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister credited manager Andoni Iraola with restoring the squad’s confidence and improving performances after a difficult previous season.
  • Iraola has recorded seven wins, three draws and one defeat in his first 11 matches across all competitions since taking charge in June.
  • Liverpool’s latest win came on Tuesday against Villarreal, with Mac Allister scoring twice from an advanced midfield role in the four-three Champions League comeback at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has praised manager Andoni Iraola for restoring confidence within the squad and improving the team’s performances after a difficult previous season.

Iraola has recorded seven wins, three draws and one defeat in his first 11 matches across all competitions. His latest victory came on Tuesday when Liverpool fought back to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield.

Mac Allister played a key role in the comeback, scoring twice after Iraola deployed him in a more advanced midfield position. The Argentina international believes the manager has addressed problems within the dressing room and helped the players regain their confidence.

“Last year was a really difficult year for all of us. It’s clear I was not at my best level – and I’m the first one to say that – I have no problem,” Mac Allister said.

“Something wasn’t right in the group, and this manager changed it. That’s really important. The way we play is quite different – I don’t like to compare, but I feel good right now, and that’s what I enjoy.”

Naija News reports that Iraola took charge in June, replacing Arne Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season during the 2024/25 campaign. However, Slot struggled to maintain that standard in the 2025/26 season, prompting the club to change managers.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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