PSG, Man City, Liverpool Win As Foden Scores Champions League Hat-Trick

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool recorded victories in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 20, with Phil Foden scoring a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 thrashing of AEK Athens.

PSG defeated Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes, while Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield as the league phase continued.

At the Parc des Princes, Desire Doue gave PSG the lead in the 38th minute after capitalising on a defensive error. Barcelona responded through Xavi Espart in the 55th minute, but Lucas Hernandez restored the hosts’ advantage with a header in the 72nd minute.

Lamine Yamal equalised seven minutes later, only for Vitinha to put PSG back in front two minutes afterwards. Fabian Ruiz sealed the win in the 86th minute as the French champions maintained their winning start to the competition.

PSG suffered a potential setback when Ousmane Dembele left the pitch with a suspected injury, while Barcelona were without the injured Dani Olmo.

At the Etihad Stadium, Foden scored three times as Manchester City secured their second win of the league phase with a commanding performance against AEK Athens.

Elliot Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute with his first goal for Manchester City since joining from Nottingham Forest. Foden doubled the lead in the 34th minute after combining with Rico Lewis, but Stavros Pilios reduced the deficit for the visitors seven minutes into the second half.

Rayan Cherki restored City’s two-goal advantage in the 57th minute before Foden struck again in the 65th and 76th minutes to complete his hat-trick.

The performance marked another step forward for Foden, who ended a 10-month goal drought in City’s previous league match against Ipswich. Erling Haaland started on the bench amid concerns over a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool staged a dramatic comeback to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield and maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Georges Mikautadze gave Villarreal an early lead in the fourth minute after Virgil van Dijk’s misplaced header presented him with an opportunity. Sergi Cardona doubled the visitors’ advantage before Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back with a header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

Ronald Araujo then scored an equaliser before half-time. Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead with his second goal 25 minutes from time, finishing a low cross after Rio Ngumoha exploited space down the right flank.

Florian Wirtz extended Liverpool’s lead three minutes later with his first goal of the season. Tani Oluwaseyi pulled one back for Villarreal late in the match, but Liverpool held on to secure all three points.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund beat Sabah 2-1, while Fenerbahce drew 2-2 with Slavia Prague. Napoli edged Bodo/Glimt 4-3, PSV Eindhoven defeated Porto 1-0 and Roma thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0. Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw.