Maresca Gives Update On Erling Haaland’s Injury Scare

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is hopeful Erling Haaland has avoided a serious injury after the striker limped off during their 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 17.

Haaland scored twice to help Manchester City secure the win but raised concerns late in the match after taking a blow to his foot.

The Norwegian striker struggled as he left the pitch, with City awaiting further medical assessments to establish the extent of the problem.

However, Maresca said Haaland had reassured him after the match, raising hopes that the injury was not serious.

“We will see. I asked him, and he said he was OK, so hopefully it is nothing serious,” the City manager said.

The Italian also revealed that several other players picked up knocks during the closing stages of the encounter, leaving their fitness for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

“Unfortunately, in 10 minutes we had four or five players, Matheus [Nunes], Kova [Mateo Kovacic], Erling, Antoine [Semenyo], and Nico [O’Reilly] also, but they are inside now, and we will see,” he said.

Maresca offered no further details about the players’ conditions, with medical examinations expected to provide a clearer picture of their availability.

Despite the late injury concerns, Manchester City maintained their winning start to the Premier League campaign and strengthened their position at the top of the table.

The victory also marked a significant milestone for Maresca, who became the first manager in Premier League history to win his first seven matches in charge.